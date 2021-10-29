Holtville keeps the Axe

The Vikings win the 2021 Axe Game

CALIPATRIA, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - For the 14th time, the Holtville Vikings would cross paths with the Calipatria Hornets in the annual Axe Game.

Since the Coronavirus Pandemic caused the Hornets football program to close down for the entirety of 2020, this latest game was 2 years in the making.

On Thursday night, the intensity of this rivalry would eventually give way to the outcome many were expecting.

The upset minded Hornets established their own tone from the opening kick-off, as an onside kick recovery gave them the 1st wave of momentum.

Both defenses locking down on the opposing offenses and a string of early penalties would cause a scoreless 1st quarter.

But, the Vikings explosive offense would show life in the 2nd, as running back Donovan Johnston would score 2 touchdowns; each capped off with 2-point conversions.

Hornets quarterback Jacob Zendejas would try to close that lead late in the half, leading a drive that reached the Viking's 30 yard line.

But an off-target throw on the flat turned into a 70-yard pick-6 by Payton Iten, that would increase Holtville's lead to 24-0 at the half.

The Vikes would carry that momentum for the rest of the night, getting the 43-0 win; sealing the deal for their 12th victory in this rivalry series.

Holtville now awaits their CIF-SD Division 5 playoff fate, as they finish with a regular season record of 8-2 overall and likely a 2nd place finish in the Desert League.