YC football not looking back

Shamrocks look to get better after River Valley win

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic football is coming off what could go down as it's season-defining victory.

The Shamrocks just knocked off previously unbeaten River Valley on the road this past Friday night.

This turned out to be a hard-fought game that would be decided by only 3 points.

The huge win over the 3rd ranked Dust Devils in all of the 3A Division could potentially move the Rocks up into the top 4 teams in the state in this specific grouping.

This is significant because the top 4 teams are guaranteed a home playoff game in the 1st 2 rounds of the upcoming 3A playoffs.

Even though the victory gives Y.C. an extra confidence boost going into the final 2 games of the regular season, head coach Rhett Stallworth and the Rocks are still seeing the urgency of continued improvement for the overall goal of winning the state title.

"We're excited that we, you know that we did beat those guys and beaten them at their place and, you know, under the circumstances in which what took place. You know, it's definitely a feather in our hat, but at the same time you know we're just we're not ready to rest on anything at this point. And we've, we've got to, you know, get better. We've got to heal up and we've got to push forward and, and do what we can to continue to get better." Rhett Stallworth - Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Head Football Coach

The Shamrocks play their regular season home finale against Kingman this coming Friday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.

Y.C. is hopeful that defensive playmaking stars Jackson Jones and Zach Castaneda will return from their injuries for this upcoming contest.