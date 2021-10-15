AWC shuts out IVC

Sports

Matadors get the 5-0 victory

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College men's soccer had upset aspirations, as they took on the 7th ranked Arizona Western College Matadors on Thursday night.

IVC showed a lot of resiliency early, as they made key stops on Matador scoring chances and even had moments where they pressed AWC's defense in the 1st half.

Even though the match was scoreless at halftime, the wheels would come off of IVC's momentum for the remainder of the night.

The Mats offense would awaken, starting with the 1st goal of the match by Nozumu Kamei in the 48th minute.

When all was said and done, the Mats would get the 5-0 win.

This increases it's current unbeaten record to 15-0; the best start in program history.

AWC will next play host to Paradise Valley next Tuesday.

IVC will try to rebound, hosting San Diego City next Tuesday.