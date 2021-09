Sports

19th ranked AWC falls to Phoenix College

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College Women's Soccer knew it's fate on Tuesday night only 45 seconds into their match with Phoenix College.

They gave up a goal to the Bears, who also dominated the time of ball possession in the 1st half.

The 19th ranked Lady Mats would go on to take the tough 4-0 loss.

AWC falls to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in ACCAC play.