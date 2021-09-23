Tigers dethrone Lady Kings

Sports

Imperial Volleyball defeats Kofa in straight sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers and the Kofa Lady Kings volleyball programs have each hit their own skid lately.

Both programs are coming off losing 3 consecutive matches and each would have a chance to break that streak on Wednesday night, as they converged on Yuma's South side.

This interstate contest would be decided in 3 sets, as the Tigers would wind up taking control of the entire match.

Imperial's Georgia Gomez would lead the way with 11 service points and 9 kill shots.

Teammate Andrea De La Trinidad also stepped up with 13 digs on defense.

On Kofa's side, Jaleesa Sannicolas led the Lady Kings with 9 kills and 17 digs in the loss.

The final set scores were 25-13, 25-20 and 25-23 in favor of the Tigers.