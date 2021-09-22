Epic prep volleyball rivalry battle

Sports

Cibola tops Gila Ridge in 5-set thriller

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - When a rivalry game comes around in any sport, contests like these tend to bring out the best performances amongst the players involved.

This statement certainly turned out to be true in Tuesday night's 1st meeting of the season between the Gila Ridge and Cibola softball teams.

Both teams came determined, as this match would need a full 5 sets to determine a winner.

By the end of the evening, the Cibola Lady Raiders would claim victory over their arch-rivals; 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-8.

The previously unbeaten Hawks had a number of strong performers.

Ridge's Amaya Evans delivered 12 kills, while teammate Royal Phipps also came up big with 10 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces.

Meanwhile, Cibola middle blocker Rori Hoffmeyer was a dominant force at the net, notching an astounding 16 blocks and 13 kills on the contest.

Other Lady Raiders that contributed big where Delanie Ott with 14 kills and Illiana Cordova with 19 digs.

Both teams will get their rematch at Gila Ridge next Thursday night.