Prep football rewind: Brawley blows out Gila Ridge

Sports

Cats capitalize on early turnovers to help decide the game early

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats had great intentions on scheduling tough San Diego area opponents to start off their regular season.

Those intentions would eventually pay off.

Since taking losses to Mater Dei Catholic and Valley Center, the Wildcats have run off 2 consecutive wins.

On Saturday night, the Cats early season winning streak would increase to 3 games at the expense of Gila Ridge.

The Hawks made a number of 1st half miscues that would prove costly, resulting in a 49-0 deficit to the Cats.

Brawley Junior Quarterback Ethan Gutierrez put up 149 yards passing and touchdown passes.

He also had a rushing touchdown on top of that.

The Cats will carry their 3-game winning streak back to Warne Field, playing host to Fallbrook this coming Friday night.

Meanwhile, Gila Ridge will try to bounce back at home against Imperial on Friday night.