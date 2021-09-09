Yankees legend Derek Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Sports

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC NEWS) - One of the faces of baseball in the most successful franchise, Derek Jeter, was one of the four inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday.

Jeter, along with Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller were voted in as the Class of 2020, but because of Covid, the ceremony was delayed by more than a year.

While all four inductees were honored by family, friends and many former inductees, it was Jeter who stole the show with a large Yankee fan base on hand.

Jeter played his entire 20-year career as New York Yankee, starting it off with a bang by winning American League Rookie of the Year in 1996, on the way to a Yankees World Series title.

And that would not be the only title Jeter would be a part of. From the 1996 title year to his retirement in 2014, he and the Yankees won five World Series rings, including three in a row from 1998 to 2000.

He had a flare for the dramatic, as well, being a part of many signature moments in Yankee history such as "The Flip," the infamous diving catch into the stands, the "Mr. November" home run in the 2001 World Series, getting his 3,000th career hit on a home run and his New York sendoff with a walk-off RBI single in his final game at Yankee Stadium.

Jeter ended his career with 3,465 hits and a .310 batting average. He also leads the history books in his postseason play--being first in hits, runs scored, total bases and games played in the playoffs.

In his speech, Jeter said as a player, he wanted the approval of the people who were already in the Hall of Fame and other big names in baseball. He also paid tribute to his family and the Yankee fans.

"You have a dream, you believe in that dream, and you surround yourself with people who are going to encourage you, support you, challenge you, be honest with you, and help nurture that dream," said Jeter. "It started with my family, but it included so many more."

And those people outside of his family are the Yankee fans, to which he has this message:

"There's a huge responsibility that comes with wearing a Yankee uniform," said Jeter. "Just because you have it on doesn't guarantee you anything. You have to earn it. You demanded that I earned it. Every single day, whether it's during the season, or in the off season, I felt as though I was representing you and I was representing all of New York. I did that in the best possible way I knew how."

Jeter was greeted at the stand by a large wave of Yankee fans, his family and a few friends like Michael Jordan who was in the crowd.

And despite his long illustrious career, Jeter has not yet left baseball. He is now the CEO of the Miami Marlins.