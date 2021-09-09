Interstate showdown!

Sports

Brawley volleyball defeats Cibola in 5-set thriller

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 2 of the Desert Southwest's stronger volleyball programs collided for an early season interstate battle for area bragging rights.

The Brawley Wildcats looked to expound on their 6-2 record against a Cibola Lady Raiders team that just came off a tough 3-set loss to Cesar Chavez.

The Cats came out aggressive in the 1st set, as players like Ryan Dickerson and Aly Tapia made key plays to help build a comfortable lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

But, the Lady Raiders would counter with strong performances in the 2nd and 3rd sets to put the Cats in a bind.

The Cats would rally to win this contest in 5 sets.