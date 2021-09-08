Matadors keep rolling
AWC Men's soccer shuts out Mesa
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 16th ranked Arizona Western College Men's soccer team continues it's early season momentum.
The Matadors improved to 5-0-0, putting on a clinic at the expense of the winless Mesa Thunderbirds by a 5-0 result.
AWC would display a balanced offensive performance, with 5 different goal scorers on the night.
Romeric Berneron punched in the 1st goal at the 27th minute to lead the Mats to a 2-nil halftime lead.
The Mats would close out the 2nd half with 3 additional goals, with 2 of them set up, thanks to assists by Sam Oliver.
The Mats will next take their unbeaten record on the road against a tough Yavapai Roughriders squad this Saturday.
Comments