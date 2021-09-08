Matadors keep rolling

Sports

AWC Men's soccer shuts out Mesa

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 16th ranked Arizona Western College Men's soccer team continues it's early season momentum.

The Matadors improved to 5-0-0, putting on a clinic at the expense of the winless Mesa Thunderbirds by a 5-0 result.

AWC would display a balanced offensive performance, with 5 different goal scorers on the night.

Romeric Berneron punched in the 1st goal at the 27th minute to lead the Mats to a 2-nil halftime lead.

The Mats would close out the 2nd half with 3 additional goals, with 2 of them set up, thanks to assists by Sam Oliver.

The Mats will next take their unbeaten record on the road against a tough Yavapai Roughriders squad this Saturday.