Tough season opening loss

Sports

Kofa Volleyball falls to South Mountain in 4 sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa volleyball team was ready to play it's 1st out of region opponent since before the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

They would get that chance against South Mountain, as the Lady Kings opened up regular season play at their home confines of Rillos Gym on Tuesday night.

In the 1st set, Kofa would capitalize on timely defensive plays to capture the 1st set.

But, the Lady Kings would not have an answer for the Jaguars net play for the rest of the match, as the Crimson and White would fall in 4 sets.

Team captain Tawny Felix led Kofa with 28 digs on the night, while her teammates Dyannah Torres and Jaleesa Sannicolas would combine for 38 digs.

Alina Honchrova would secure 26 assists in the loss.

The Lady Kings will try to bounce back and get their 1st win this Thursday night, as they play host to Trevor Browne.