New era for Cleveland baseball

Sports

Franchise adopts the name Guardians

YUMA, Arizona., (KYMA, KECY) - The Indians era with the Cleveland professional baseball franchise will soon come to an end.

The organization announced on Friday it will be changing the team's name to the Cleveland Guardians.

The change takes effect at the end of the 2021 season.

The move comes from internal discussions to permanently drop logos and names considered racist, in this case involving the Native American Community.

Team officials called it a historic moment.

The team's colors will remain the same and the new Guardians logos will incorporate some of the architectural features of the Bridge.

Cleveland has held the Indians name since 1915.