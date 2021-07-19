CBS 13 Sports: Holtville gets a taste of the bigger stage

Sports

Holtville 12U Little League represents District 22 at the California Section 7 Tournament

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Holtville represented District 22 in the California Section 7 12 All-Star tournament for the first time in over 50 years. Holtville lost its first two games and were eliminated early in the double elimination tournament.

"I'm so proud of this team," Holtville 12U assistant coach Orlando Aguirre said. "It was our original {team} since the start of the season, because in Holtville, we only had one team. We didn't get to pick other kids from other teams, this is why I'm so proud of these kids because they've gone so far, I don't know if they understand what they accomplished, they're young, we tell them { about the accomplishment}, but they will when they get older."

The tournament resumes tonight threw possibly Wednesday with all games at 7:30 p.m. from Frazier Field in El Centro.