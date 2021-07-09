Suns continue to rise in NBA Finals

Sports

Phoenix holds off Milwaukee, take 2-0 series lead

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns potential historic run at a world championship got a huge step to becoming a reality on Thursday night, as they handed the Milwaukee Bucks a 118-108 loss to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Even though the Buck's Giannis Antetokuonmpo led all scores with 42 points, the Suns were able to overcome that with a team offensive effort.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points, in large part due to hitting 7 of 12 3-point attempts.

As a team, the Suns put up the most 3-point field goals in playoff history with 20 made in this game.

Mikal Bridges had himself a monster night with 27 points, while Chris Paul contributed 23 points in the Suns win.

The Suns Torrey Craig had to leave the game with a right knee injury in the 3rd quarter.

His status for Game 3 is currently unknown.

The series now shifts over to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday.