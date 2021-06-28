Simone Biles secures spot on U.S. gymnastics team

Sports

Biles nails down one of two automatic spots on the team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Over the weekend Simone Biles secured a spot on the United States gymnastics team for next month's Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time olympic gold medalist competed at the U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials in St. louis, Missouri, over the weekend. Biles nailed down one of the two automatic spots on the team along with Sunisa Lee.

Jordan Chiles, Grace Mccallum, Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey will make up the six member U.S. gymnastics team.

The olympics are scheduled to start on July 23rd.