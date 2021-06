Sports

Yuma area public schools collide at Gila Ridge

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys basketball played host to the rest of the Yuma Union High School District programs within the city of Yuma.

The host team Hawks defeated the Kofa Kings by a final result of 45-37.

In a later game, Kofa would bounce back with a gritty performance against the Cibola Raiders.

The Kings would take the narrow 46-45 win.