Olympic torch continues to move, Padres avoid Dodger sweep, and more on Sunrise Sports

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - In our 'Countdown to Tokyo,' the Olympic torch relay made its way through Western Japan on Sunday, as delighted spectators lined the streets to see the flame go by.

Despite the celebrations, the relay is facing some obstacles, with two regions restricting public access over Covid-19 concerns. It doesn't stop there either.

The Tokyo games are in jeopardy as it is with rising Coronavirus variants and cases. An official of Japan's Ruling Liberal Democratic Party said last week that cancelling the Olympics remains an option if the virus becomes too dire.

Tokyo organizers say they have "no plans" to cancel the games though.

Organizers also announced Friday that the relay stage through Okinawa Island next month would be held without spectators because of Covid restrictions.

Also, American sprinter and 2019 100-meter World Champion, Christian Coleman, will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Following an eppal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced Coleman's two-year ban to 18 months for missing three, no-notice tests in a one year period in 2019.

Although it was confirmed that Coleman never tested positive for drugs, missing that many drug tests still have resulted in a ban.

He was thought to be one of the favorites to win gold in the Tokyo Olympics before the original two-year ban was announced last fall.

Lastly, the San Diego Padres avoided a sweep at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. After two thrillers on Friday and Saturday, the Padres got their revenge.

Friday's game went 12 innings with the Dodgers coming out on top. Saturday's game came down to a diving catch made by Mookie Betts to seal a 2-0 Dodger win.

The memorable three game series is just the beginning to a season-long battle for the NL West crown--something the Dodgers haven't given up since 2012.