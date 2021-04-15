McDonald drafted third overall in WNBA draft

Sports

Arizona Wildcat Aari McDonald is taken 3rd overall by the Atlanta Dream in Thursday's WNBA draft, teammate Trinity Baptiste selected 24th by Indiana

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday night two Arizona Wildcat women's basketball players would begin a new career path. Playing basketball professionally. Aari McDonald was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Dream.

https://twitter.com/AtlantaDream/status/1382883946749386753

McDonald becomes the highest WNBA draft pick in Arizona women's basketball history.

https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1382896551966744576

The previous highest pick came in 2016 when Davellyn White’s was selected 16th overall by the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Wildcat head coach Adia Barnes also enjoyed a stint in the WNBA, she was taken with the 33rd pick in 1998 by the Sacramento Monarchs.

McDonald's teammate Trinity Baptiste will also find herself playing at the next level. Baptiste was selected 24th overall by the Indiana Fever.