100 Days to Tokyo: The countdown begins today

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Wednesday, April 14th marks the start of the 100 day countdown to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic games.

The games were originally set to begin in July 2020, but the International Olympic Committee and Japanese Organizers decided to postpone the games by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is only third time the Olympic games were either canceled or postponed in the history of the games, since its inception in 1896 in Athens.

While new infections have spiked ahead of the Olympics, organizers have banned international spectators from attending.

'The Olympics Organizers and the Japanese Government have said the games will be held as planned despite the fact that a majority of the population would like to see them canceled or postponed again.

The rescheduled games are set to be held from July 23rd to August 8th and the Paralympics from August 24th to September 5th.

Wednesday, we kick of the 100 Days to Tokyo with the legendary Mike Tirico, who previews the 2021 games and the story of Ryan Crouser, a shot put champion.

"Tokyo will summon their strength, showcase their resilience, and provide a thrilling, uplifting experience we can share together."