Matsuyama grabs the green jacket, Coyotes fall, D’Backs win in shutout

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday marked the final day of the 2021 Masters at Augusta National and it was Hideki Matsuyama making history.

Matsuyama put together two brilliant closing rounds, to take home the win by shooting a Final Round 73 and finishing 10-under par.

The win made it the first career major win for Matsuyama who ended an almost four-year winless drought to become the first Japanese-born male to win a golf major.

He also became the 7th player to finish as the low amatuer and later go on to win the Masters as a pro.

Meanwhile, in the NHL, the Arizona Coyotes continued their roller coaster ride of momentum in 2021 after being shutout 1-0 in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The Coyotes had won six out of seven games before dropping two in a row heading into Sunday. After a battle that didn't see a goal until 50 minutes in, the Coyotes would come up short and fail to record a goal.

Now, the Golden Knights have won five of their six meetings against Arizona so far this season.

And in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks would win the rubber-match of their three game set with the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

After a tough 2020, Luke Weaver showed out for his team and organization early in 2021, tossing seven shutout innings in the win.

The D'Backs got the pitching and the run support, as well. Leading the way was Eduardo Escobar who went 2 for 5 with a HR, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored and David Peralta who went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Arizona hosts the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in the desert. Madison Bumgarner will take the hill, looking for his first win of 2021.