Lady Crims snake bit a 2nd time

April 12th, 2021

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For the 2nd time in close to 3 weeks, Yuma Lady Criminals softball falls to the San Luis Sidewinders.

For the 2nd time, the score was also lop-sided; as the Sidewinders this time around took the 20-5 win in 3 innings.

The fireworks began in the bottom of the 1st, where Stacey Osuna dropped a bloop RBI single to center field, scoring the 1st 2 runs of the contest.

It didn't take long for another scoring play to come along, as Montserrat Villa put on a power display, by crushing a Gabriella Garcia-Duran pitch beyond the left field fence!

The 3-run home run gave San Luis the 5-0 lead, before the Lady Criminals could salvage a pair of outs to end the inning.

San Luis won't have much time to savor the win, as the Sidewinders have a quick turnaround; playing host to Alhambra on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Lady Criminals will have to wait until Saturday to try to earn their 1st win of the season, as they pay a visit to Youngker.