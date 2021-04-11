Skip to Content
Yuma high school senior strikes a spot on college bowling team

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A senior at Gila Ridge High School is now taking her bowling skills to the next level.

Victoria Potter has signed a letter of intent to bowl at Iowa Central Community College.

For Victoria, bowling is something she has been doing since she was 8-years-old.

It has taken her to national competitions all over the country and she brought home the Arizona state title multiple times.

“I just find it fun to do and it's something new every day like [I meet] new people every weekend when I go to tournaments, and it's just a great experience because I get to make new friends,” Victoria said. “My next step is to just bowl really really good and then hopefully I can transfer to a bigger school and bowl for them,” she added.

Potter says bowling is all about your mindset and the goal is to always follow through with your shot.

Along with her bowling passion, she also plays varsity softball, basketball, and has recently joined track.

As far as her academics, she hopes to get her degree in biology to later become a pharmacist.

