Hometown kid gets it done! Musgrove tosses Padres first ever no-hitter

El Cajon pitcher grew up cheering for the Padres, now enters team record book

ARLINGTON, Tex. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - El Cajon, California native Joe Musgrove stood on the pitchers mound in Globe Life Stadium on Friday night with the Padres leading the Texas Rangers 3-0. With two outs and no runners on base, Musgrove was one out away from accomplishing what no other Padres pitcher before him had ever done before. Toss a no-hitter.

Musgrove grew up in El Cajon, California, 15 minutes away from San Diego. He went to Padres games growing up and now wears the No. 44 in honor of former Padres great Jake Peavy.

In San Diego's 53 year history, no pitcher has ever recorded a no-hitter. The Padres are the only team in MLB not to accomplish the feat until Friday night. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Musgrove forced Isiah Kiner-Falefa to hit a two hopper to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim who tossed to first to complete the third out. The hometown kid who grew up cheering for the Padres, is now in the team record books.