Spartans football stays undefeated

Sports

April 8th, 2021

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though the "El Centro City Football Championship" was cancelled this week due to a positive COVID case in the Southwest program, the Central Spartans pulled together a replacement game.

Earlier tonight the Spartans hosted Desert Hot Springs, and they would put on a clinic.

Central start wide receiver Fernando Morales scored 3 touchdowns, while running back Carlos Gomez chipped in another in the Spartans 28-0 win.

This is the Spartans 4th shutout performance in as many tries in this condensed Spring season.

Central will close out their schedule next week with a lot on the line, as they face fellow unbeaten Brawley in the annual Bell Game.

The winner will claim the Imperial Valley League title outright.