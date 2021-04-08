Spartans football stays undefeated
April 8th, 2021
EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though the "El Centro City Football Championship" was cancelled this week due to a positive COVID case in the Southwest program, the Central Spartans pulled together a replacement game.
Earlier tonight the Spartans hosted Desert Hot Springs, and they would put on a clinic.
Central start wide receiver Fernando Morales scored 3 touchdowns, while running back Carlos Gomez chipped in another in the Spartans 28-0 win.
This is the Spartans 4th shutout performance in as many tries in this condensed Spring season.
Central will close out their schedule next week with a lot on the line, as they face fellow unbeaten Brawley in the annual Bell Game.
The winner will claim the Imperial Valley League title outright.
