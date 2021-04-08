Matadors split at home with Thunderbirds

Sports

AWC pitcher Bobby Vath and the Matadors improve to 14-4 at Kammann Field

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday afternoon the Arizona Western Matadors baseball team hosted the Mesa Thunderbirds for a make-up double header at Kammann Field.

In game one, Mesa scored a run in the top of the first inning. The Matadors would answer with two runs in the home half of the first and add another pair of runs in the bottom of the second. The Matadors would roll to a 12-1 win in game one.

In game two, the Thunderbirds would earn the double dip split with a 13-5 win. With the split, AWC improves to 21-9 on the season and next will travel to Arizona Central this weekend.

The Matadors will play 10 of their final 14 remaining games on the road. AWC is 14-4 at Kammann Field this year and 5-5 on the road.