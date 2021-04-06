EC city title game cancelled

Sports

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro prep football tradition will not be renewed for the 25th time, at least not this Spring.

The El Centro City Championship football game between Southwest and Central has been cancelled because of a positive COVID test within the personnel of the Eagles football program.

Players and coaches within the Southwest program are currently undergoing testing and isolation protocols related to the Coronavirus.

It is not determined yet whether or not the Eagles will still play their season finale against the Imperial Tigers on April 16th.

Earlier tonight, News 11 Sports has learned that the Spartans will play a make-up game against Desert Hot Springs this coming Thursday night at Cal Jones Field at Central Union High School.

