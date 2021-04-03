Cats knock off mighty UConn

Sports

April 2nd, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Texas., (KYMA, KECY) - Not many people expected Arizona women's basketball to make it to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Even a number of die hard U of A fans admitted that it would be miraculous if the Wildcats could defeat the Connecticut Huskies.

On Friday night, that miracle did happen and then some.

From the opening tip, the Cats imposed their will on UConn that ultimately led to a 55-46 victory and the program's 1st trip to the national title game.

Star point guard Aari McDonald was once again the Cats focal point, playing relentless defense and leading all U of A scorers with 26 points.

She set the tone early by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to help build an early lead that the Cats never surrendered.

U of A held the Huskies potent offense to 35 percent shooting with it's smothering defensive play, keeping UConn out of it's offensive rhythm all night long.

This sets up the 1st ever all PAC-12 national championship game, as the Cats will next take on tournament top seeded Stanford.

The U of A had lost both of it's conference meetings with the Cardinal.

The national title game will be played on the afternoon of Easter Sunday.