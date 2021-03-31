UCLA dances to the Final 4

Sports

March 31st, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (KYMA, KECY) - A cinderella team has made the NCAA Men's Final Four.

The UCLA Bruins have not only helped restore the PAC-12's image as legitimate conference in competing in the tournament, but have also clinched a spot in the national semifinal for the 1st time since 2008.

In the East Regional Final, the Bruins were up 2 with 6 seconds remaining.

Michigan would take the inbound pass, but miss the 3-point shot.

But, the Wolverines would get 1 more shot with a half second still on the clock, after the ball was batted out of bounds.

They would get the shot off, but the miss would allow the Bruins to advance.

The lone PAC-12 representative will next take on tournament favorite Gonzaga in the national semifinal.