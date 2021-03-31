Sidewinders glide past Criminals

Sports

San Luis scores six runs with two outs in the top of the first en route to a 19-1 win in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It seemed like deja' vu all over again for the Yuma Criminals baseball team on Wednesday afternoon against San Luis. While the location was different, the outcome was very similar.

The last time the Criminals faced the Sidewinders, San Luis broke the game open by scoring 11 runs with two outs on March 22nd. The start of Wednesday's game was almost a carbon copy of the previous meeting.

Crim's pitcher Devin Lopez pitched a very good game and with two outs in the top of the first inning, Lopez induced a ground ball to short. The ball would be mishandled and San Luis senior Bryan Peralta would reach on the error.

Two batters later, Lopez got Eduardo Villareal to ground to short and the throw was off target at first allowing Villareal to reach and Peralta to score from second.

Moments later, with the bases loaded, Martin Miranda roped a double into the left field corner scoring two more runs. San Luis would score six runs with two outs in the top of the first inning. The Sidewinders never looked back, rolling to a 19-1 win in five innings. Yuma has now lost five games in a row. San Luis has now won five of their last six.