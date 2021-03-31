CBS 13 Sports: Wildcats, Bruins and Sidewinders, oh my!

Sports

Aari McDonald and UA Head Coach Adia Barnes talk about the matchup versus UCONN and Cinderella is on the UCLA campus

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As the Arizona Wildcats embark on their first ever NCAA Final Four appearance, in order to reach the championship, they'll have to get by UCONN. The Huskies are making their 13th straight appearance. Arizona has never defeated a No. 1 seed in the tournament. They've also never defeated UCONN.

From one of the final four teams into the NCAA tournament to the Final Four. 11th seeded UCLA stunned the basketball world with an improbable run to championship weekend. The Bruins are the Cinderella story of the tournament. Head Coach Mike Cronin gave all the praise to his players. Up next for the Bruins, another one seed, the number one overall seed that is in Gonzaga.