Sweet revenge!

Sports

March 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 8 days after Gila Ridge softball pulled off a 7th inning victory over arch rival Cibola, both teams would meet for the 2nd and final time this Spring.

The Lady Raiders were playing for payback, and it was evident from the start.

After escaping a Hawk's scoring threat in the top half of the 1st, Cibola starting pitcher Alanie Ornelas got the offense rolling, with a lead-off home run hit off of Gila Ridge starting pitcher Tinley Schmidgall.

Later in the inning, Stephanie Tapia would lace a line drive down the 3rd base line, that would score Eylsa Morena to put Cibola up 2-0 after the 1st.

The Lady Raiders would roll in this one, coming up with the 11-1 victory.

Madison Mathews would also hit a home run for Cibola in the win.

Carmen Melendez would get the Hawk's sole RBI in the loss.

Cibola's victory would even the season rivalry series at 1 win apiece for both programs.