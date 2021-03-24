Back on track!

Sports

March 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After suffering 2 tough losses to rival Gila Ridge and Pinnacle, Cibola softball needed to reset.

The Lady Raiders did just that against Dobson on Tuesday afternoon.

In the 1st inning alone, the gold and black piled on 8 runs in what would become a 22-0 blow-out performance at the expense of the Mustangs.

Senior Madison Mathews was perfect at the plate, going 4-4 with 7 of her teams RBI's.

Delanie Ott was also hot with her bat, as she went 3-3 with 5 RBI's in the contest.

The Lady Raiders have a short turnaround, as they get a rematch against Gila Ridge on Wednesday.