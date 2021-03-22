North side blowout

Sports

March 22nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 2 up and coming softball programs are eager to prove themselves in this young season.

San Luis looking to get into the win column for the 2nd time out of 3 games, while Yuma still seeks it's 1st win after 2 tough losses.

It didn't take long to see which team would rise to the occasion.

In the top of the 1st, almost the entire Sidewinders batting order continued delivering consecutive hits that produced 11 runs before the Lady Criminals even got their 1st chances to come to the plate.

The Sidewinders that led the way with their bats were Montserrat Villa and Michelle Munjardin; who were both perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a walk each.

San Luis starting pitcher Annette Juarez pitched 2 innings of "no hit" ball, and was also 3 for 4 at the plate.

The Sidewinders dominated, winning the game in 3 innings by a final of 22-1.