NCAA Tournament bracket busts, NBA and Nascar

Sports

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - It was a loaded weekend in sports--none more entertaining than the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. It was a weekend full of upsets and teams that busted a lot of March Madness brackets.

Syracuse, Oregon State, and Oral Roberts among some of the double digit seeds to win on Sunday and advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Oral Roberts becoming only the second 15 seed to ever reach that round.

Abilene Christian, Maryland, Ohio and UCLA round out the rest of the double digit seeds still remaining that will play on Monday, looking for a shot at the Sweet Sixteen.

In the NBA, the Phoenix Suns continued their impressive run in the Western Conference. They would beat a wounded LA Lakers team who is currently without their two All-Stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who each remain sidelined due to injury.

The Suns won 111 to 94 and remain in second place in the Western Conference--just two games behind the Utah Jazz.

In other NBA news, the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year may be out for the rest of the season. The Hornets announced on Sunday that LaMelo Ball has a broken wrist and will be ruled out indefinitely after injuring it against the LA Clippers on Saturday.

Ball was the third overall pick for Charlotte in last year's NBA draft.

Lastly, the Nascar Sprint Cup Series made a trip to the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. In the end, Ryan Blaney would cross the finish line in first for his fifth career Sprint Cup Series win. Blaney passed Joey Larson with nine laps to go after Larson led a majority of the race.