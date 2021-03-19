Tough loss for Cibola

Sports

March 18th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Sometimes a tough loss can have an effect on a team's season.

That still remains to be seen for Cibola Lady Raiders softball, but after falling to crosstown rival Gila Ridge in 7 innings earlier this week, they had a hard time with Pinnacle on Thursday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Meleia Padilla and the Lady Raiders defense had their struggles in the top of the 1st inning, giving up 4 early runs to the Pioneers.

Even though senior Stephanie Tapia hit a 3-run homer, the Lady Raiders would still fall short in a 14-4 loss in 5 innings.

Cibola will try to snap it's 2-game losing streak, as the Lady Raiders play host to Dobson next Tuesday afternoon.