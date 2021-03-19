NFL TV deal, moment of silence & NCAA first four

Sports

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The National Football League can sit comfortably for the next decade, as they once again agreed on a massive TV deal with multiple broadcast partners.

NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC/ESPN, and Amazon are among the partners included in the deal that runs through 2033.

According to CNBC, the deal could be worth more than $100 billion when it is all counted up.

In NBA news, there was a moment of silence in Atlanta last night. This just before tip-off ahead of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The somber moment was done to remember victims of a string of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Eight people were killed--six of them being women of Asian descent.

Finally, the NCAA Tournament is back! After 710 days, March Madness has returned. Friday would open the tournament to the field of 64 teams, starting with Florida and Virginia Tech.

But first, four games were played on Thursday night to determine who the final four teams to enter the field of 64 would be. At the end of the day, Texas Southern, Drake, Norfolk State, and UCLA came out victorious. UCLA capping off the night with an amazing comeback and an 86-80 win in overtime against Michigan State.