YC’s Ellin signs LOI

Sports

March 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Catholic football standout is moving on to the next level.

Jesus "Chuy" Ellin has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the trenches for the Shamrocks on both the offensive and defensive lines.

He has contributed greatly on the field, playing a key role in getting the Rocks back to the state championship game is now officially paying off for him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ellin has signed his letter of intent with the Cornell College Rams; a division 3 program out of Iowa.

Ellin gives a lot of credit to YC head football coach Rhett Stallworth and the program for his development as a student athlete and preparing him for the next level.

Ellin explains what made him decide to take his talents to Cornell:

"Well I went on my visit, I mean, just so there the atmosphere, it kind of reminded me of like just, it's a small type of college. Over there just seemed right for me from the get go, I mean, at the end, the academic plans amazing, and the team seems pretty close as a family, and it kind of reminded me of YC. And I love, I like the type of environment we have here."

Ellin plans on working his way into the starting lineup as a defensive tackle in the Rams program.

In the classroom, he plans on majoring in either kinesiology or computer science.