Gila Ridge makes the most of their second chance at state cheer meet

Gila Ridge co-ed cheer team brings home Yuma's first ever state title in show cheer division

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a trip that almost never happened. In fact, it wasn't suppose to turn out this way. Normally the top three cheer teams in the qualifying round advance to the AIA state tournament. This year, the Gila Ridge co-ed cheer team finished fourth.

"We unfortunately had a drop this year at qualifiers which isn't something that you want to do," Gila Ridge cheer head coach Sarah Dains said.

However, according to Dains, the judges felt that without the drop, Gila Ridge would've finished in the top three. The judges decided to advance four teams to the state tournament, which included Gila Ridge.

The Gila Ridge co-ed cheer team is made up of nine seniors

"We got a second chance and you don't normally do that," Dains said. "So we're going to take full advantage of that second chance that we got. We came in and practiced hard and made really easy adjustments."

The team like many others across the state of Arizona also faced another hurdle on the path to the state tournament, the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was on and off," Dains said. "I mean we were shut down three times before qualifying and once after."

Gila Ridge is no stranger to the state competition. Under the leadership and direction of Dains and assistant coach Toni Ann Venza, both took over the program four years ago, the cheer team has made constant strides.

"Our goal is always to be in the top three," Dains said.

In Dains second and and third years the Hawks finished fifth and sixth overall.

"They've never been as good as they were on Saturday," Sarah Dains - GRHS Cheer Head Coach

This year the Hawks made the most of their second chance.

"The type of skills and the level of competition we brought this year is different than any other team ever in Yuma," Assistant Coach Toni Ann Venza said. "The level of talent that this program has, compared to where they were three years ago is incredible."

As the finalists were being named off, the schools that qualified ahead of Gila Ridge slowly came off the board, including Centennial, last year's champion who was announced as the third place finisher.

"We were standing right next to Willow Canyon and their coach just reached over and shook my hand and I shook her hand," Dains said.

Over the loudspeakers, the announcer read the second place finisher, Willow Canyon.

"We heard that second place was called," Senior Jason Nguyen said. "Everything just started coming out. It was like all the hard work and dedication, it was basically pure joy."

Gila Ridge, the small school from Yuma, emerged as the state champions.

"It's huge," Venza said. "Because the other schools are so big. They have hundreds of kids to pick from. The amount of kids you see here are the amount of kids that try out . We barely even cut any."

It took me to the drive to my house Saturday night for it to really sink in Sarah Dains - GRHS Cheer Head Coach

"It's the first time we've ever brought a state title for spirit line to Yuma," Dains said. "Any kind of a state title as far as AIA goes."

Dains hopes the win will open the door for more growth for the sport of cheer in Yuma. Dains says the community support was huge but says all the credit goes to the student athletes for their hard work and dedication they've put in over the years. It's also about making the most of second chances.