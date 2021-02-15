Former NFL player Vincent Jackson dies at age 38

Sports

BRANDON, Florida (KYMA, KECY) - Former Chargers and Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel on Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) confirmed Jackson, 38, died and continue to investigate the cause of death.

Sheriff's Office said no signs of trauma were found.

Jackson was spent seven seasons in San Diego. He made two Pro Bowls and caught 272 passes for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns during his time with the team, which included a lengthy contract dispute that kept him out of the first 10 games of the 2010 season, NBC Sports reported.

In 2012, Jackson signed a five-year deal with the Bucs in 2012 making the Pro Bowl in his first season with his new club.

Jackson retired in 2018.