NFL to give 7,500 health care workers tickets to Super Bowl

Sports

(KYMA, KECY) - The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued service during the pandemic.

The NFL says those invited will have received both doses of the vaccine. Those invited will also come from hospitals and healthcare systems in the Tampa and Central Florida area.

The Super Bowl will be at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The NFL says it will follow COVID-19 protocols implemented by the club that has hosted more than 1.2 million fans through its regular season and playoffs.

Protocols include mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes podded seating, touchless in-stadium experiences at concessions, restrooms, and security checkpoints, as well as controlled entry and egress.

"Florida is proud to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to crown the champion of an unprecedented NFL season. On behalf of Floridians and football fans across the nation, I'd like to thank the many men and women who worked hard to make this game a reality, especially our frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep people safe. I look forward to the positive impact this game will have on the Tampa Bay area, and my family and I can't wait for the big game!" – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis