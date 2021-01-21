Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites

Sports

The Kansas City chiefs are the favorites to pull off back-to-back Super Bowl championships

Andy Reid's team has two-to-one odds to win Super Bowl 55, according to "betting-super-bowl.com."

In order to even get to the NFL's grand finale the Chiefs have to beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday night at their home stadium in arrowhead stadium.

However, there is concern in KC, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured in their previous game with a possible concussion.

No official word yet if Mahomes will be able to suit up.

Super bowl Sunday, with or without the Chiefs, is being played Feb. 7TH at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.