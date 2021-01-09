Prep sports cancellations expand

Sports

AIA latest to halt Winter sports seasons.

Prep Winter sports cancellations continue to expand.

Just 2 days after the Antelope Union High School District put an end to it's Winter sports for this year, that movement has now expanded across the state of Arizona.

Earlier on Friday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board voted in favor of cancelling all Winter sports activities in it's affiliated schools, including all of the Yuma Union High School District programs and Yuma Catholic High School.

Cibola Raiders Athletic Director Brett Pavey breaks down what the key factors were in this decision:

“Obviously COVID was the main reason, but it wasn't necessarily a fear that high school sports were going to lead to a spread of COVID. One of the things that was brought out was hospitals are in maximum capacity throughout the state. And they were concerned that an athlete, if they were to be injured or require treatment, then the hospital space might not be available for them to COVID. And it just the general concern of numbers being as high as they are right now and if this was really a safe environment for kids".

As of right now, YUHSD is still planning on participating in the Spring sports season with practices scheduled to begin on March 1st.