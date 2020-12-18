U of A coaching change perspective

Sports

Since Kevin Sumlin was fired last weekend after leading the Arizona Wildcats football program to it's 1st winless season in program history, U of A Athletics has been on the hunt for his successor.

AWC men's head soccer coach and Cats alumnus Kenny Dale shares his perspective of the coaching transition.

Although he believes that Sumlin should have gotten another season to turn the program around because of the unusual circumstances in place with the Coronavirus, he also understands that the school's alumni were ready for a change after the recent 70-7 blowout loss to rival Arizona State.

Since after Dale graduated from the U of A, he was impressed with legendary coaches Dick Tomey and Lute Olsen and hopes the next head football coach would have a type of character that would resemble theirs.

Dale lays out two criteria he believes are important for the next coach.

"The U of A has produced a lot of professional football players that have played long careers in the NFL. So, I think an alumni of the University of Arizona, maybe who is currently coaching in the college ranks or the NFL would be great because they understand Tucson and they understand the fan atmosphere and what's important to people in Tucson in supporting the Wildcats."

When asked who he would pick as the next head coach, without hesitation Dale went with the popular name Teddy Bruschi.