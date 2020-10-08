Crosstown volleyball battle!

Sports

Cibola edges Kofa in a 4-set contest.

In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the Yuma Union High School District is early in it's condensed volleyball season.

Just a couple of matches in, both the Kofa Lady Kings and Cibola Lady Raiders would cross paths at Raider Gym.

Both of them yet to taste defeat.

But, it would only stay that way for one of them.

The Lady Raiders would come into this match with a size advantage on the front line; with the likes of Rori Hoffmeyer, Delanie Ott and Heidi White.

And that would help Cibola early, as they secured the 1st 2 sets of the match without much trouble.

But, the Lady Kings would fight back in the 3rd set, coming away with the 6 point advantage.

The efforts of Dyannah Torres, Amanda Kochis and Ari Livingston would help the Crimson and White get back into the match.

But, the Lady Raiders play at the net and timely volleys would seal the deal in the 4th set.

Cibola remains unbeaten at 2-0 and gives Kofa it's 1st loss at 2-1.

The final set scores were 25-11, 25-15, 19-25 & 25-18 in favor of Cibola.