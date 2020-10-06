Friday Night Lights Preview
Gila Ridge Hawks
The Gila Ridge Hawks took the 4A Division by storm last Fall, almost going unbeaten in the regular season and making a deep push to the State Semifinal round of the playoffs.
Most of the starting lineup from that team has graduated and a lot of fresh faces are looking to step up, as the Hawks enter what will be a historic YUHSD season with a condensed 6-game schedule against the rest of the Yuma public school programs.
Starting with the offensive side of the football, an intriguing adjustment for the Hawks will be replacing 4 of the 5 starters on the offensive line from last year.
Mike Doman is the sole returner who will anchor a younger a smaller sized group in the trenches.
After sharing reps with outgoing Senior Kaleb Cota, C.J. Wiggins will be the starting quarterback for the Hawks.
2nd year Head Coach John Ellegood has high expectations for his signal caller.
"C.J.'s a captain. You know, C.J. is a natural leader. I think one thing I've noticed from C.J. between last year and this year is just his confidence level is through the roof this year. He's very confident in who he is and how he can play the role of quarterback. His progressions downfield and being able to read the field has jumped light-years from what it was last year. And I think a big part of that is because he got all that experience last year. So, I'm excited to see C.J. be able to throw the football on Friday night."
Wiggins will have a familiar target returning in Junior wide receiver Johnny Noriega, who was the leading receiver on last year's team.
The Hawks will have the tall task of trying to replace Renan Duarte, as they plan on taking a running back by committee approach.
Like the o-line, the Hawks will have lots of youth on the defensive line, supported an athletic group of linebackers led by Pono Renaud.
The secondary might be the strength of the entire football team, as Seniors Tyler Faber and Jaheim Wilson -Jones will anchor this solid group of returners.
The Hawks are aiming to compete for the YUHSD City Title.
Their condensed season begins this Friday night, as they host the Kofa Kings.
