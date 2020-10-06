Friday Night Lights Preview

Sports

Gila Ridge Hawks

The Gila Ridge Hawks took the 4A Division by storm last Fall, almost going unbeaten in the regular season and making a deep push to the State Semifinal round of the playoffs.

Most of the starting lineup from that team has graduated and a lot of fresh faces are looking to step up, as the Hawks enter what will be a historic YUHSD season with a condensed 6-game schedule against the rest of the Yuma public school programs.

Starting with the offensive side of the football, an intriguing adjustment for the Hawks will be replacing 4 of the 5 starters on the offensive line from last year.

Mike Doman is the sole returner who will anchor a younger a smaller sized group in the trenches.

After sharing reps with outgoing Senior Kaleb Cota, C.J. Wiggins will be the starting quarterback for the Hawks.

2nd year Head Coach John Ellegood has high expectations for his signal caller.