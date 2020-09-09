13 On Your Side Sports: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal

Sports

(CNN) -

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Portugal in their UEFA nations league game away in Sweden Tuesday.

The milestone means Ronaldo has joined former Iranian striker Ali Daei as the only male player to score 100 goals or more in international soccer.

The 35-year-old forward -- who also plays for Juventus in Italy -- got to the historic landmark with one of his trademark free-kicks just before halftime.

Ronaldo made his debut playing for Portugal in 2003 at the age of 18.

