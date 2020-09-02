Staying the course

Sports

The AIA resumes Fall sports plans after holding special meeting.

Fall prep sports is still breathing life for 2020 in the Yuma area.

Earlier today, the Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board held a special meeting to vote on the endorsement of the latest Coronavirus guidelines proposed by it's sports medicine advisory committee.

The guidelines are intended for the safe return to sports and other extra-curricular prep level activities.

The executive board determined to continue the current schedule for the start of the Fall sports condensed regular season that was previously scheduled.

If nothing changes from here, amongst all the Fall sports due to start up, the prep volleyball season for Yuma area programs can start as soon as September 31st, while prep football games can start playing out on the weekend of October 2nd.

The Yuma Union High School District board will meet on Thursday to seek to determine the status of whether or not it's students can return to it's affiliated school's campus's.

This will likely have a direct effect on whether or not it's athletic programs will proceed beyond the current phase 1 practices.