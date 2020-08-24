Sports

New Kofa football coach seeks to rebuild program.

Less than 2 weeks ago, Kofa Kings Athletics found it's latest head football coach from within it's own ranks.

Karl Pope was already involved in the Crimson and White's coaching tree, as he had been leading the girl's basketball program and served as an assistant coach on the track and field team.

The recent hire was inspired by the surprise exit of David Bartlett, who was brought in for the same position back in March of this year.

As phase 1 practices got started on Monday, Pope is hitting the ground running in leading the program.

Already knowing many of the student athletes, who know about his deep football pedigree as a player and a coach; Pope believes the transition may not be as daunting with that familiarity already in place.

News 11 Sports caught up with Pope on Monday, and the 1st time varsity head coach has a design in mind for transforming a struggling Kings program that hasn't won a game since the 2017 season.

Pope wants to build using a steady step by step process.

The goal is to build enthusiasm for the program starting with the student athlete by getting them to "buy in" to his philosophy of enthusiasm for work.

This leads to bond building with everyone on the team, which then inspires playing for everyone else, which opens up accountability to coaches and teammates, and ends with brotherly love that solidifies the bond of the team.

But, Pope understands that this process isn't going to come to fruition immediately.

"This isn't an overnight thing. It does take time. But, we're definitely willing and working diligently to get this program moving in the right direction."

Besides being a former AWC Matador football player that went on to compete for a national championship at the 4-year collegiate level, Pope also has a solid background with Yuma Catholic football.

As an assistant coach under Rhett Stallworth, Pope helped the Shamrocks win 3 state titles in the 4 seasons he was with that program.

Pope wants to take what he's learned at YC and use that valuable knowledge to turn the Kings program around.

"Learning your players. Investing in your players. Understanding how to get the best out of each and every individual. No one person is cut the same, not even as players. So, understanding and being able to embrace yourself with your team, earn their trust and lead them to a place where success awaits."