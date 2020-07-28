D-backs lead MLB with lowest fan cost index for 12th consecutive year

Sports

Did you know that attending a D-backs game is one of the most affordable experiences in Major League Baseball?



According to the team’s marketing report, Chase field might not have any fans in attendance this season but the Arizona Diamondbacks are on their 12th consecutive year with the lowest fan cost index in the MLB.



The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the most affordable MLB experiences since 2009. The fan cost index consists of four average tickets, two beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking for one car, and two adult-sized caps…the D-backs finished at $144.50, which is almost $100 below the industry average of $242 dollars and just $15 dollars more below the next lowest team, the Tampa Bay Rays.



CEO, Derrick Hall says it is important to maintain prices low when fans do return since the posed economic challenges the pandemic has now brought can be problematic.