Building the positive way

YUHSD hosts a clinic for the Positive Coaching Alliance

Last Fall, the Gila Ridge varsity football program took the Desert Southwest by storm in smashing a number of program records on it's way to making the deepest playoff run by a public school program of it's kind since the Yuma Criminals of the 1950's.

The Yuma Union High School District seeks to see success like this to happen more often with reinforcement on positivity.

This past Thursday, YUHSD joined forces with the Positive Coaching Alliance to put on a workshop for coaches of all types of sports in an effort to build winning cultures within a program through positive means.

70 YUHSD coaches gathered to hear from guest instructors in former Stanford Volleyball Coach Ruben Neives and former Miami of Ohio University Men's basketball Coach Doctor Mallory Mann.

A number of coaches within the district have given positive feedback on the workshop, helping them cultivate their skills in leading teams and athletic programs.

PCA is a national non-profit organization aimed at creating a positive,

character-building youth sports environment that results in better athletes and productive members of society.